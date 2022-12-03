China’s elderly worry about Covid-19 vaccine side effects, convinced they won’t be infected

BEIJING - As the Chinese health authorities speed up vaccinating the country’s elderly in order to loosen strict Covid-19 curbs that have battered the economy and sparked nationwide protests, they will have a hard time convincing someone like Madam Shao Yulan to take the shot.

The 84-year-old retired civil servant, who lives in Hegang city in the northern Heilongjiang province, is a die-hard hold-out against China’s national vaccination drive.

While the immunisation campaign using domestically produced inactivated vaccines was launched as early as July 2020, Beijing delayed including those aged 60 and over for about nine months, citing lack of data on efficacy and safety for the older set.

By the time it decided to extend the free voluntary jab to senior citizens, China had already controlled the pandemic through its strict but effective protocols of mask-wearing and lockdowns, including shutting its borders.

It also launched a successful propaganda campaign over its Covid-19 management, playing up its low death and infection figures against other countries, especially the United States.

Since the start of the pandemic, it has recorded about 5,000 deaths, while the US has had more than a million.

Madam Shao has hypertension and worries about side effects of the jab. And like many others, she insists there is little chance she will catch the virus because she hardly steps out of her home.

“My son usually buys groceries and my daily necessities for me, and he drives me to visit our relatives occasionally. I have no contact with strangers,” she said.

Since June, her community office has called her twice a month to cajole her to take the vaccine. In September, four community workers including a doctor came knocking with a blood pressure monitor and the vaccine, and took her blood pressure on the spot. It was 210/110 mmHG, considered severe hypertension.

“With my health condition, I guess I will never consider vaccination. I’m willing to support the national policy, but I can’t bet my life on it,” she said.

The authorities are making a renewed push for seniors to be inoculated. While more than 90 per cent of its population of 1.4 billion are fully vaccinated, only 65.8 per cent of people over the age of 80 have completed the full course of jabs, and just 40 per cent have taken booster shots.

Of those aged 60 and above, 86 per cent are fully vaccinated, health officials said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission (NHC) will form a working group to direct efforts to immunise those over the age of 60, including using big data to home in on them, and pushing jabs in nursing homes and activity centres for seniors.

Those who refuse to take the shot will be asked for an explanation, the top health body outlined in a work plan.