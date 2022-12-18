Facing an imminent Covid-19 wave, China must make some tough choices

China is now in the dark place most countries were in in 2020 – facing twin challenges in public health and the economy.

Bo Zhiyue

Pandemic prevention workers outside a building where residents are on home quarantine, as Covid-19 outbreaks continue in Beijing on Dec 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

WELLINGTON - It does not seem that long ago when China was roaring ahead, set to throw down the gauntlet and usurp the United States as the world’s No. 1 superpower.

Indeed, it was only in July 2021 when the Communist Party of China (CPC) – helmed by President Xi Jinping – celebrated 100 years since its founding. The CPC had a glittering track record underpinned by decades of economic transformation that made the country the world’s factory, powered gross domestic product (GDP) growth averaging over 9 per cent a year since 1978, and lifted more than 800 million people out of poverty. Chinese tech titans sprawled across the globe, with Alibaba, TikTok and Xiaomi becoming household names.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top