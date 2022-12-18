Reports of Beijing Covid-19 deaths fuel speculation China covering up data

SHANGHAI – The number of Covid-positive dead arriving at Beijing’s funeral parlours and crematoria is rising, according to media reports, despite China not reporting a fatality from the virus for two weeks.

The Chinese capital is in the grip of its worst Covid-19 wave yet, after officials nationwide abruptly abandoned the strict curbs that have kept the virus at bay for much of the past three years.

Staff at a Beijing crematorium told the Financial Times they cremated the bodies of at least 30 Covid-19 victims on Wednesday, while a relative of one of the dead said their family member had been infected with the virus, according to the Associated Press. Reuters reported funeral homes in Beijing being overwhelmed.

China hasn’t recorded a death from Covid-19 since Dec 4, when two were lodged.

The last official Covid-19 fatality reported for Beijing – which was seeing thousands of cases a day even before China’s swift U-turn on Covid Zero – was recorded on Nov 23: An 87-year-old woman authorities said had chronic heart disease.

It’s becoming increasingly hard to get a handle on the scale of China’s Covid-19 onslaught.

The country last week halted reporting of asymptomatic cases, which typically made up the bulk of the infection tally.

Even before that move, the dismantling of the country’s once ubiquitous PCR testing apparatus and increased used of rapid antigen kits meant official data was virtually meaningless.

Yet deaths are much less likely to go under the radar than cases.

A spokesperson for China’s National Health Commission told Bloomberg News on Tuesday that people who are Covid positive at their death are classed as virus fatalities, regardless of whether that’s the immediate cause of their death.

Yet, the reports coming out of Beijing’s funeral parlours and crematoria indicate that may no longer be the case, or that local authorities or hospitals are classing the deaths differently.

When contacted on Sunday, the NHC had no comment on the reports of Covid-19 fatalities and stretched funeral parlours in Beijing.

The Beijing Dongjiao Funeral Home cremated 150 bodies on Wednesday, 30 or 40 with Covid-19, a worker who asked not to be named told the FT.