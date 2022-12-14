China stops publishing asymptomatic Covid-19 cases, reports no deaths

BEIJING - China’s National Health Commission will stop from Wednesday reporting new asymptomatic Covid-19 infections as many no longer participate in testing, making it hard to accurately tally the total count, it said.

The health authority reported 2,291 new symptomatic Covid-19 infections on Dec 13.

China recorded 7,679 new cases a day earlier – 2,315 symptomatic and 5,364 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 2,249 new symptomatic local cases.

There were a total of 7,451 local cases including asymptomatic infections a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, compared with none the previous, keeping fatalities at 5,235.

As of Dec 13, mainland China had confirmed 369,918 cases with symptoms. REUTERS