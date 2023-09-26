China issues White Paper on global community of shared future, presses on with green BRI projects

BEIJING - China on Tuesday unveiled its blueprint for a better world, raised by President Xi Jinping in 2013, through a policy paper on building a global community of shared future.

China also said it will continue to push for green development in Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects, rejecting accusations that it has outsourced its environmental pollution, a senior official from China’s top economic planner said at a press conference on the wide-ranging policy paper about China’s global vision.

The White Paper titled “A Global Community of Shared Future: China’s Proposals and Actions” comes a decade after the vision was first proposed by Mr Xi, and has been presented as his alternative to the current Western-led world order, with an emphasis on what it calls Chinese-style diplomacy and various global initiatives.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the BRI, and China will host the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in October, with leaders and representatives from some 130 countries set to attend, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

By July 2023, more than three-quarters of countries in the world and over 30 international organisations had signed agreements on Belt and Road cooperation with China, the White Paper said.

Issued by the State Council Information Office, the White Paper said the vision rises above the exclusive rules of bloc politics, the notion of “might makes right” and the “universal values” defined by a handful of Western countries.

China has contributed to building a global community of shared future with actions including promoting high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, state news agency Xinhua said on Tuesday.

At the press conference, in a rare appearance beyond his usual annual press conference in March, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that by putting forward the creative idea, President Xi has shown “the correct path for the world”, building a strong consensus for international cooperation.

China has also proposed solutions to major global challenges in fields such as health, climate change and cyber security, Mr Wang added.

He said Beijing was willing to play a “constructive” role in the success of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in November in San Francisco.

It paves the way for a possible meeting between Mr Xi and US President Joe Biden – both presidents last met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G-20) leaders’ summit in November 2022 in Bali.

Mr Xi did not attend the G-20 summit in India earlier this month, missing an opportunity to meet Mr Biden, and prompting the US to say China was “giving up” on the G-20 and building an alternative world order.

“Of course, we and all parties also hope that the United States will realise its responsibilities as a host, show due openness, fairness, tolerance and responsibility, and create better conditions for the smooth holding of the meeting,” Mr Wang said, referring to the Apec summit.