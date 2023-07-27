China’s foreign policy is viewed negatively, but its investments are welcome: Pew report

WASHINGTON – China’s foreign policy does not appear to be winning Beijing many fans, according to a new Pew Research Centre report based on surveys across 24 countries.

Views of China’s foreign policy remain negative and, in some cases, have worsened, said the report, which draws on nationally representative surveys of 30,861 adults conducted from Feb 20 to May 22, 2023.

Most people – 76 per cent – also thought that China does not take into account the interests of other countries in its foreign policy. That sense is strongest in Sweden, where 93 per cent said China does not account for their country’s interests, Pew Research found.

Only 28 per cent of adults held favourable opinions of China’s foreign policy, the surveys found.

A median of 57 per cent also said China interferes in the affairs of other nations a great deal or a fair amount. Two thirds or more in Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and the United States believe China “meddles in other countries’ affairs”.

A total of 71 per cent polled said China does not contribute to global peace and stability.

Pew Research Centre is a non-partisan “fact tank” and does not take policy positions.

Pew found that middle-income countries – except for India – viewed China somewhat less negatively than high-income ones.

The surveys covered eight middle-income countries – Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, India and Indonesia. Across these, at least half the respondents said Chinese investment has benefited their country’s economy.

“People in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa are particularly enthusiastic about investment from China,” the report said. Fifty-one per cent in Kenya, 45 per cent in Nigeria, and 35 per cent in South Africa said Chinese investments greatly benefitted their economies.

“Fewer in these middle-income countries also criticise China’s global behaviour, and many more see China’s ‘soft power’ appeal,” the report said.