Putin and Xi to meet in Beijing in October, Russia says

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow, in June 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
7 sec ago
Published
28 min ago

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Beijing in October for talks with China's President Xi Jinping, Russian news agency Interfax cited Mr Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, as saying on Tuesday.

"In October, we look forward to thorough bilateral talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing," Mr Patrushev said at a meeting in Moscow with China's top diplomat Wang Yi.

In Beijing, Mr Putin will take part in a forum on China's Belt and Road Initiative, Mr Patrushev said. REUTERS

