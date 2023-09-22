China vice president says country committed to opening itself wider to the world

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

BEIJING - China's Vice President Han Zheng said the country is committed to opening itself wider to the world and will always be a member of the big family of developing countries, Chinese state media reported.

Speaking at the general debate of the 78th session of United Nations General Assembly, Han also said China is committed to an independent foreign policy and safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to a late Thursday report from Xinhua.

"The legitimate security concerns of all countries should be addressed, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, and differences and disputes should be resolved in a peaceful way through dialogue and consultation," Han said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top