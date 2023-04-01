China hits Micron with review of chips, citing security risks

BEIJING - Beijing opened a new front in the escalating semiconductor battle between the United States and China, launching a cybersecurity review of imports from America’s largest memory-chip maker, Micron Technology Inc.

The move risks further exacerbating tensions between the Biden administration and President Xi Jinping’s government, which have worsened in recent months over the security of Taiwan and the alleged spy balloon shot down over US territory in February.

The Chinese government said in a statement Friday that it’s conducting the review to ensure the integrity of its information infrastructure supply chain, prevent network security risks and maintain national security. Shares of Micron, which counts on mainland China for about 11 per cent of its sales, fell as much as 5.1 per cent in New York to US$59.90.

Boise, Idaho-based Micron said in a statement that it was in communication with the Cyberspace Administration of China concerning the inquiry and that the company is “cooperating fully. Micron is committed to conducting all business with uncompromising integrity, and we stand by the security of our products and our commitments to customers.”

The world’s biggest economies increasingly see each other’s tech sectors as risks to national security. That has sent Washington rushing to secure its global supply chains and seeking to fence off advanced technology.

The US has already blacklisted Chinese tech firms, sought to cut the flow of sophisticated processors and banned its citizens from providing certain help to the country’s chip industry.

Washington has also enlisted allies, with Japan saying earlier on Friday that it will expand restrictions on exporting leading-edge chipmaking technology, joining similar US-led restrictions by another key supplier, the Netherlands. The move also comes as the US tries to play down the visit this week of Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, which Beijing has protested.

“It’s possible that the investigation of Micron is intended to pressure the US and its allies to tread lightly on export controls,” said Mr Gerard DiPippo, senior fellow with the Economics Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

“It’s even more likely that Beijing is legitimately worried about China’s reliance on Micron chips, or really any US technology. Expect more actions like this going forward.”

The US State Department and Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security declined to comment on the Chinese action.

Washington last year unleashed strict export controls on semiconductor technologies to China, and has spent years targeting Huawei Technologies Co., a leader in telecommunications infrastructure that the US has deemed a national security threat with ties to the Chinese government.

As well, US authorities have alleged that Micron was the victim of economic espionage by Chinese chipmaker Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co., which was blacklisted by Washington more than four years ago amid the accusations, which include it conspired to steal trade secrets from the American firm. A trial is expected later this year.

“This seems more political in nature than anything, a rebuttal to recent US actions. In terms of specific security risks for the products sold by Micron, I’m skeptical there’s anything there,” said Mr Abhinav Davuluri, equity strategist at Morningstar.

“China has been investing aggressively to build out its own semiconductor ecosystem, and where we think about areas where they can be most successful, memory is one of them.”