Japan to restrict chipmaking equipment exports, aligning it with US’ China curbs

TOKYO – Japan’s government on Friday said it plans to restrict exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, aligning it with a US push to curb China’s ability to make advanced chips.

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura in a press release said that Japan will impose export controls on six categories of equipment used in chip manufacturing, including cleaning, deposition, lithography and etching.

The announcement did not specify China as the target of these measures, saying equipment makers will need to seek export permission for all regions.

“We are fulfilling our responsibility as a technological nation to contribute to international peace and stability,” the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said, adding that its goal was to stop advanced technology from being used for military purposes.

The export restrictions, which will come into force in July, are likely to affect equipment manufactured by a dozen Japanese companies, including Nikon Corp and Tokyo Electron.

Tokyo’s decision comes after the United States in October imposed sweeping restrictions on chipmaking tool exports to China, citing concerns that Beijing planned to use advanced chips to enhance its military power.

Washington, however, needs Japan and the Netherlands, the other key suppliers of such equipment, to join it to make those restrictions effective.

The Netherlands’ government, in a letter to the country’s Parliament this month, also said it plans to restrict chipmaking equipment exports. Dutch company ASML Holding is a key supplier of advanced lithography machines.

Japan and the Netherlands had agreed in January to join the US in restricting chipmaking equipment exports to China, sources earlier said, although Tokyo has never publicly acknowledged that there was an agreement.

China has accused the US of being a “tech hegemony” because of its export restrictions. REUTERS