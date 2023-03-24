China calls on US to stop making unfounded allegations against Chinese firms

BEIJING - Beijing urged the United States to stop baselessly accusing Chinese companies of threatening US national security, a day after a congressional hearing to clarify popular social media app TikTok’s relationship with the Communist Party of China.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing on Friday that the US government has “repeatedly assumed” that Chinese tech giant ByteDance, which owns TikTok, is guilty of posing a threat to American security - allegations that have resulted in “unreasonable oppression”.

“The US government has not provided any evidence so far to prove that TikTok threatens US national security,” she said, emphasising that Beijing will “never require companies or individuals to violate local laws to collect information and intelligence based in foreign countries for the Chinese government”.

“We urge the US to respect fair competition and to provide a non-discriminatory environment for companies from all over the world to invest and operate in,” she added.

US lawmakers on Thursday grilled TikTok’s Singaporean chief executive Chew Shou Zi for five hours with questions on issues ranging from whether China can access data of TikTok’s 150 million US users to protecting children from harmful content on drugs and suicide.