WASHINGTON ⁠– The United States Congress may have shown its strong desire to ban viral video platform TikTok in the US over national security concerns, but any such attempt would face legal challenges and have a long road ahead, said legal experts.

Congressmen who called for a ban as they grilled TikTok chief executive Chew Shou Zi at a hearing on Thursday said the sticking point was TikTok being owned by Chinese company ByteDance.