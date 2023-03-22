Biden stunts growth in China for chipmakers getting US funds

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration unveiled tight restrictions on new operations in China by chipmakers that get federal funds to build in the US, potentially hampering efforts to expand in the world’s largest semiconductor arena.

The US$50 billion (S$67.2 billion) CHIPS and Science Act will now bar firms that win grants from expanding output by 5 per cent for advanced chips and 10 per cent for older technology. The US Department of Commerce also outlined other measures including a US$100,000 spending cap on investments in advanced capacity in China.

Those so-called guardrails are part of Washington’s efforts to thwart Beijing’s ambitions while securing supply of the components that underpin revolutionary technologies, including AI and supercomputers, as well as everyday electronics. In past years, the US has blacklisted Chinese technology champions, sought to cut off the flow of sophisticated processors and banned its citizens from providing certain help to China’s chip industry.

The new restrictions tied to the CHIPS Act aim to impose more onerous limitations on companies expected to secure incentives, including industry leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Samsung Electronics and Intel, which all operate in China. The restrictions could hamper longer-term efforts to chase growth in the world’s No. 2 economy, while also making it hard for Beijing to build up cutting-edge capabilities at home.

Intel shares fell 2.4 per cent in New York. Samsung and SK Hynix were mostly unchanged in early trading Wednesday.

“CHIPS for America is fundamentally a national security initiative and these guardrails will help ensure malign actors do not have access to the cutting-edge technology that can be used against America and our allies,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement. “We will also continue coordinating with our allies and partners to ensure this program advances our shared goals, strengthens global supply chains, and enhances our collective security.”

To ensure federal funding beneficiaries cannot meaningfully expand advanced production capacity in what the law terms “countries of concern,” which includes China and Russia, the new rules will ban those firms from spending more than US$100,000 when adding capacity for logic chips more sophisticated than 28-nanometers. They also cannot add more than 5 per cent to the existing capacity of any single plant making these semiconductors in China.

While the proposed rule limits manufacturing expansion, grant recipients can still make technology upgrades to existing facilities to produce more-advanced semiconductors, if the companies receive any necessary export control licenses from the Commerce Department for doing so, an official familiar with the rule said. For example, a recipient upgrading the technological capability of a facility can include making logic chips at a smaller node size or memory chips with more layers.

Typically, a smaller number in nanometers indicates a more advanced generation for logic chips, which process information or handle tasks. Limits on the advanced capacity investments will be in place for 10 years.

A single advanced chipmaking machine from a supplier like ASML Holding, Applied Materials or Tokyo Electron can cost tens of millions of dollars.

Grant recipients also are not allowed to increase capacity by more than 10 per cent at their existing facilities in “countries of concern” for logic chips that are 28-nanometers or less-advanced, which the law defines as legacy semiconductors. If they want to build new factories for this type of chip, at least 85 per cent of the output must be consumed by the host country and the companies must notify the Commerce Department.

While 28-nanometer chips are several generations behind the most cutting-edge semiconductors available, they are used in a wide range of products including cars and smartphones. The US can claw back the full amount of federal grants if a recipient violates the rules, Commerce has said.

The federal government can also claw back tax credits completely if companies materially increase semiconductor production capacity in a foreign country of concern within 10 years of winning the incentives, according to a separate statement from Treasury. The credit is generally equal to 25 per cent of qualified investments in a facility for making semiconductors or producing chip production machines in the US.