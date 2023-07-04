China cries foul as IAEA vouches for safety of Japan’s Fukushima water discharge plan

TOKYO – A global watchdog on nuclear safety on Tuesday vouched for the safety of Japan’s controversial plan to discharge treated wastewater from its crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean.

The 129-page final report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) paves the way for Japan to green-light and begin the release within weeks.

The process, once begun, will be irreversible, although safeguards are in place to halt the release in case of emergency. Because water is continuously being generated and accumulated, the discharge will last for decades until Fukushima Daiichi’s full decommissioning, which is expected around 2051.

Despite Japan’s safety avowals, its plan has been lambasted by its neighbours including China, South Korea and some Pacific Island nations. Local fishermen, fearing damage to their livelihoods, have likewise opposed the discharge.

While the IAEA stressed that its report was “neither a recommendation nor an endorsement” of Japan’s water discharge decision, Tokyo regards it as a neutral approval to proceed.

Contaminated water is first treated to remove radioactive nuclides except tritium, a naturally occurring isotope of hydrogen that is a routine by-product of nuclear plants worldwide. It is then further diluted with seawater before ejection 1km from shore.

IAEA director-general Rafael Mariano Grossi told a news conference in Tokyo that his agency’s “comprehensive, neutral, objective and scientifically sound” evaluation showed that the planned discharge was consistent with global industry and safety standards.

He stressed that the discharge will have “negligible radiological impact to people and the environment”, including marine animals and plants.

“This process of dilution, and chemical and other filtering, is nothing new. It’s something that exists in the industry,” he said, adding that the method is also used by nuclear plants in countries such as China, South Korea, the United States and France.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said: “I will not allow a release that would harm people or the environment in Japan or around the world.”

He vowed “a high degree of transparency” in the process, saying that he will continuously give explanations “based on scientific rationale”.

The IAEA panel comprised nuclear safety experts from 11 countries including China, Marshall Islands, Russia and South Korea. Inter-laboratory tests were also held, involving the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety in South Korea.

But the prospect of dumping tonnes of water from Fukushima – a word scarred by the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011, that triggered one of the world’s worst nuclear disasters – into the Pacific Ocean has dredged up raw fears.

Any hopes Japan might have held that the IAEA’s report would smoothen the way forward for the water release – and Tokyo says there is no other way – were quickly dashed.

China, which has previously accused Japan of treating the Pacific Ocean as its “sewage dump”, said the report does not give Tokyo any legitimacy to proceed.