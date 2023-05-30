Don’t dismiss the fury over Fukushima’s water

To build the clean energy sector the world needs, nuclear power advocates must sway public opinion their way, and just crashing through will not cut it.

David Fickling

Protestors hold banners reading "No, Fukushima radioactive water" during a rally in Seoul on May 20, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
25 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

More than 12 years after the disaster that closed Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, the country will soon dispose of one of the most enduring legacies of the disaster.

Some 1.3 million metric tons of water, most of it used to cool the radioactive material at the core of the plant, will be filtered and cleaned up before being pumped slowly to sea once a 1km pipe is completed in the coming weeks. It may take decades to trickle out the water at a pace slow enough to keep radioactive concentrations at sufficiently low levels – but that has not prevented bitter opposition from some of Japan’s Pacific neighbours.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top