China says Japan should apologise for Fukushima water plan

BEIJING (REUTERS) - A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday (April 28) that Japan should revoke its decision to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant and apologise, instead of objecting to a tweet he posted that was critical of the plan.

Mr Zhao Lijian, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, on Monday tweeted a digitally manipulated image of the iconic Great Wave Off Kanagawa print showing nuclear waste being poured into the sea.

On Tuesday, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Japan was lodging a "forceful protest" and was seeking the tweet's removal through diplomatic channels.