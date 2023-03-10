Flying cars and space tourism: Fukushima shapes the future 12 years after nuclear disaster

FUKUSHIMA – Imagine cars flying over Tokyo skyscrapers that were once lit up by nuclear energy but are powered by “green hydrogen” produced in north-east Japan.

That future is almost within reach in Fukushima, which has drastically reinvented itself following the Great East Japan earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that occurred 12 years ago on Saturday.

Local commentators are dubbing the area “Fukushima Valley” – taking a leaf from Silicon Valley – given the growing, vibrant start-up and robotics culture that is taking root along the Hamadori coastal road.

Test flights for flying cars are set to begin in months. Fukushima is also home to Japan’s largest drone test field and the world’s largest “green hydrogen” facility, which generates hydrogen without using fossil fuels.

Yet the nuclear industry was once the largest employer there, after the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant opened on March 26, 1971.

Disaster struck on March 11, 2011, two weeks before the plant’s 40th anniversary: North-east Japan was jolted by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake – the strongest ever recorded in the country.

The tremor unleashed 15m-high tsunami waves that slammed into Fukushima Daiichi, triggering nuclear meltdowns and a hydrogen explosion that spewed radiation into the air.

Some 22,212 people died as a result or are missing, the Reconstruction Agency said in its latest tally, including disaster-related deaths.

Decommissioning of the crippled plant – site of the world’s worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl in 1986 –is only expected to be completed around 2050.

The Fukushima Innovation Coast Framework, which spans 15 municipalities, 12 of which had been under sweeping exclusion orders, aims to revitalise the region by promoting cutting-edge industries, Fukushima Governor Masao Uchibori said.

More than 400 companies have already moved in.

The scheme is supported by six pillars: decommissioning, robotics and drones, energy and environment, agriculture, forestry and fisheries, medicine, and aerospace.

Mr Yuto Aoki has returned to work in the area. Once a carefree teenager from the Fukushima town of Naraha, he fled with his family to the nearby Ibaraki and Saitama prefectures when catastrophe struck.

The 27-year-old said the disaster shaped who he is and influenced his choice of work. He is now part of a team responsible for building and testing decommissioning robots at the Naraha Centre for Remote Control Technology Development (Narrec).

“It may be unrealistic to expect Fukushima to ever return to how it once was,” he said. “But I believe that only in a future where more people move in can ‘reconstruction’ be achieved.”