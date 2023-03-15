‘Omurice diplomacy’ on cards as Japan PM Kishida welcomes South Korean President Yoon to Tokyo

TOKYO/SEOUL – More than four million South Koreans have thronged cinemas to catch animated film The First Slam Dunk, which has broken records to become the most-watched Japanese movie in the country.

And in Japan, where one in three foreign tourists so far this year has been South Korean, the song that topped the chart this week was OMG by South Korean girl group NewJeans.

The love-fest extends beyond pop culture into politics, as South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol lands in Tokyo on Thursday for the first bilateral visit in 12 years.

And Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is pulling out all the stops by offering up a whiff of nostalgia.

After a summit meeting and joint news conference on Thursday, the two leaders will continue talking – first over a sukiyaki (beef hotpot) dinner in Ginza, and then over omurice (omelette rice) at the 128-year-old restaurant Rengatei.

Mr Yoon, whose father once taught at Hitotsubashi University in Tokyo, told the Yomiuri newspaper in an interview on Tuesday that his earliest impression of Japan was of a clean country with honest people.

“I expect that normalising bilateral relations will not only serve the interests of both countries, but also will send a very positive sign to the international community,” he said.

The detente has been cheered not only by the United States – their common security ally – in the light of shared concerns over North Korea and China, but also by the leaders of Australia, Britain, Canada, Germany and the European Union.

Mr Yoon’s two-day visit, which will also include meetings with business leaders and students, will mark a restart of the “shuttle diplomacy” between the two nations that has been on hold since December 2011, as bilateral ties were soured over arguments over history and a territorial dispute. In August 2012, then South Korean President Lee Myung-bak stoked tensions by landing on the contested Dokdo/Takeshima islets.

There are high hopes that Mr Kishida will invite Mr Yoon to his home town of Hiroshima in May as an observer to the Group of Seven summit. The Japanese Premier is also reportedly planning a reciprocal visit to Seoul this summer.

Mr Yoon said he looks forward to “frequent dialogues” with Mr Kishida “as often as is necessary, without any restrictions by formalities and time”.

This caps a remarkable turnaround, just three years after South Koreans were boycotting all things Japan, from Uniqlo clothing to Unistream pens.