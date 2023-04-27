Why flying is so expensive and likely to remain that way

The worst of the pandemic has subsided, countries are accessible again and airlines expect decent profits now that business and leisure travel has returned. Why, then, are fares still so high?

For one, there is a lack of planes. Airlines idled large portions of their fleets because travel demand was so lackluster during the pandemic that they were not needed. Now they cannot bring them back fast enough – it takes 100 working hours to ready the biggest jets for service after being parked away.

Another reason: Consumers are willing to pay more for tickets after being denied the chance to travel, in some cases for as long as three years. A Booking.com survey of more than 25,000 adults planning to travel in the next 12-24 months found that many wanted to be “more indulgent” with their itineraries to make up for lost opportunities.

“Even if some trips might be a bit more expensive than they were previously, many people still see value in spending on travel,” said Marcos Guerrero, senior director of flights at the online travel company.

The bad news for consumers is that ticket prices are likely to stay elevated for several years, at least according to Michael O’Leary, chief executive officer of Ryanair Holdings Plc, Europe’s biggest airline in terms of passengers carried.

Lack of staff

Airlines were stung by nearly US$200 billion (S$267 billion) in losses over Covid and tens of millions of aviation jobs were cut. With a travel recovery now well underway, the industry is struggling to re-recruit sufficiently. Many well-trained former workers decided to switch careers entirely to take up more stable jobs.

The shortages have worsened delays at airport check-in desks, immigration counters and baggage carousels. They have also forced airlines to work harder to attract and retain staff, which has meant offering better salaries. That translates into higher airfares as carriers try to recoup the additional costs.

High oil prices

Fuel prices have cooled in the past year, but crude is still over 50 per cent more expensive than in January 2019, posing a problem for airlines as fuel is their single greatest cost. Many carriers, especially low-cost ones, do not hedge fuel, leaving them vulnerable to price spikes sparked by events such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Airlines contribute a little more than 2 per cent of the world’s carbon emissions, but lag almost all other businesses in pledges for a cleaner future. That is partly because the only feasible solution now – sustainable aviation fuel – costs as much as five times traditional jet fuel.

The industry is going to have to pay US$2 trillion to become carbon neutral by 2050, according to the International Air Transport Association. Airlines will have to raise ticket prices to cope, making flying even more costly.

Meanwhile, some of the newest technologies being discussed – hydrogen-powered and electric aircraft – remain mostly in the research stages, and are set to be expensive if they come to fruition.