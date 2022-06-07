This is why airline tickets prices are sky-high right now

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - For more than two years, the main topic of conversation pretty much everywhere has been about the impact of Covid-19. Now that the worst of the pandemic seems to be over and people are travelling more freely again, another hot topic is on the tips of everyone's tongues: expensive plane tickets.

People are looking for flights - sometimes their first in years - in a rush of what's been termed "revenge travel". Internet searches show sky-high airfares for many routes, yet travellers with wanderlust are opting to stomach the higher costs after being grounded for so long.

"The demand is off the charts," Delta Air Lines chief executive Ed Bastian said at an industry conference last week, noting that fares this summer maybe 30 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels. "It's coming with leisure, it's coming with premium customers, it's coming with business, it's coming with international. It doesn't matter what the category is."

The trend is across geographies, though some places are more squeezed than others. Searches for a return economy-class ticket between Hong Kong and London on Cathay Pacific Airways in late June turn up prices as high as HK$42,051 (S$7,380), which is more than 5 times the typical cost before the pandemic. Direct flights between New York and London around the same time cost more than US$2,000 in economy.

"Ticket prices are really expensive these days," said Jacqueline Khoo, who works in tourism. Her company paid S$5,000 for a colleague's return trip with Singapore Airlines to Hamburg later this month. That used to cost about S$2,000, she said. "It's really amazing that an economy seat ticket would cost you so much."

A Mastercard Economics Institute study found the cost of flying from Singapore was on average 27 per cent higher in April than in 2019, while flights from Australia were 20 per cent more. Increasingly, travellers are booking tickets months in advance as they're worried about the cost of buying at the last minute, said David Mann, chief economist for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa at the institute.

There are several reasons for the higher fares, not all of which are within the control of airlines.

Carriers are cautious about bringing back all their idled jets, even though most countries have eased cross-border restrictions. That's particularly true for giant aircraft like Airbus SE's A380 superjumbos and Boeing's older 747-8s, as airlines turn to more fuel-efficient models like A350s and 787 Dreamliners. The pinch is most acute in Asia, which was the slowest to ease restrictions, and as China, the biggest market in the region remains essentially closed.

After navigating varied and changing government policies for the past 2 years, it will take time for airlines to rebuild fleets given that many restrictions only eased in May, said Subhas Menon, director-general of the Association of Asia-Pacific Airlines. "It's still early days," he said. "We're just in June, so it's not like turning on the tap."

Carriers also scaled down their networks during Covid, none more so than Cathay, which has been hemmed in by Hong Kong's onerous travel and quarantine rules. That's left people considering lengthy journeys with one or more stopovers, whereas before they might have flown direct. British Airways doesn't even fly to Hong Kong at the moment.

With fewer planes in the skies, there are fewer seats to meet the recovery in demand, which in turn has pushed up fares.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated a steady rise in crude oil prices over the past 18 months. Jet fuel now represents as much as 38 per cent of an average airline's costs, up from 27 per cent in the years leading to 2019. For some budget airlines, it can be as high as 50 per cent.

Spot jet fuel prices in New York have soared more than 80 per cent this year, though prices vary from region to region depending on refining costs and local taxes. Many US carriers have been able to cover the increased fuel costs so far - but only by passing them along to travellers in the form of higher rates.

Some investors believe airlines may seek to boost fuel surcharges as a way to cope, analysts at Citigroup said in March. Most of Asia's airlines don't hedge jet fuel, which means they are more vulnerable to price increases.