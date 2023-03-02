Airline ticket prices are soaring, but travellers don’t seem to care

Airlines are defying gravity. The global economy is weak and inflation is fuelling a cost of living crisis, yet there is an apparently relentless demand for flying across the world.

Low-cost airlines in Europe are touting record booking sprees, United States carriers cannot find enough planes to meet demand, and Air India has decided now is the time to place one of the biggest aircraft orders in history. Even Primark has been in on the act, trumpeting strong sales of luggage and beachwear this week.