While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 10

Netanyahu says Israel ready to ‘stand alone’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on May 9 that Israel was prepared to “stand alone” in its war in Gaza, after Washington vowed to stop supplying some weapons if a threatened assault on Rafah goes ahead.

“If we have to stand alone, we will stand alone,” Mr Netanyahu said, in a statement.

The Israeli premier was reiterating comments he has made several times in the past week in the face of mounting international criticism of his conduct of the war against Hamas.

His latest comment came after US President Joe Biden warned in an interview with CNN on May 8 that he would stop some US weapons supplies to Israel if it goes ahead with a large-scale assault on Rafah, a city in southern Gaza where the United Nations says some 1.4 million people are sheltering.

READ MORE HERE

Zelensky fires state guard chief over assassination plot