American 14-year-old talent signs MLS pro deal, with Manchester City awaiting

MIAMI - The Philadelphia Union have signed 14-year-old talent Cavan Sullivan to a professional contract with the player expected to join Manchester City when he reaches 18.

Sullivan, an academy product, already plays for the Union’s reserve team but the new deal will allow him to play in Major League Soccer and other competitions for the first team.

Sullivan, a United States Under-15 international, had attracted interest from a number of big-name foreign clubs.

Premier League clubs are not allowed to sign foreign players until they are 18, so Sullivan is expected to stay with Philadelphia until he reaches that age in September, 2027.

“The collaboration between the Union and the City Group was – I think (the thing) that did it for me,” Sullivan told ESPN.

“I always watch Man City. They’re like every kid’s dream team. For them to come together and agree on something – I sat with my family and my agents and we decided that it was the best plan.”

Sullivan’s older brother, Quinn, plays for the Union’s first team and two other brothers, Ronan and Declan, are in the club’s youth academy.

“I’ve been watching my home team, the Union, for as long as I remember and hoped that one day I’d get the chance to play for my city in front of my family, friends, and fans,” Sullivan said, in the club’s release.

“Being able to not only play for the Union but to be able to play with my brother is a dream come true. I will give everything I have to this club and hope to help bring home some hardware. I’m thankful for the opportunity and hope to make Philadelphia proud.”