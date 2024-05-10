Trump lawyer questions Stormy Daniels' account of sex with Trump

NEW YORK - Donald Trump’s sought to catch inconsistencies in porn star Stormy Daniels’ various tellings of an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, part of an effort on May 9 to undermine her credibility as a witness in the first criminal trial of a sitting or former US president.

Ms Daniels’ unflattering account of a sexual encounter with Trump in a Lake Tahoe hotel suite in 2006 while he was married to his wife Melania riveted jurors on May 7, reminding US voters of some more lurid aspects of his 2017-2021 presidency as he campaigns to win back the White House in 2024.

Trump, 77, is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up his former lawyer Michael Cohen’s US$130,000 payment to Daniels, 45, for her silence ahead of the 2016 election about the alleged encounter.

Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies ever having sex with Daniels.

In nearly four hours of cross-examination on May 7 and May 9, defence lawyer Susan Necheles asked Ms Daniels about her earlier testimony of the alleged encounter compared with versions in a book she wrote and interviews she gave over the years.

She asked Ms Daniels why in a 2018 interview to Vogue magazine she did not mention that Trump’s bodyguard had been outside the hotel room where the encounter happened. Ms Daniels on May 7 said her awareness of the bodyguard’s presence contributed to a power imbalance that left her feeling uncomfortable.

“You made all this up, right?“ Ms Necheles asked Ms Daniels at one point.

“No,” Ms Daniels said emphatically, sitting with her hands folded and legs crossed. She said she did not give all the details in each interview she gave and did not control which portions of her accounts that news outlets published.

Ms Daniels denied her story had changed.

“You’re trying to make me say that it changed, but it hasn’t changed,” Ms Daniels said.

Trump, wearing a suit and a light blue tie, switched between leaning forward and looking at a small computer monitor on the defence table displaying evidence, and looking directly at Ms Daniels while his lawyer questioned Ms Daniels’ story.

A Republican seeking to take back the White House from Democratic President Joe Biden in a Nov 5 election, Trump argues the trial is a politically motivated attempt to interfere with his campaign.

Prosecutors say Trump’s efforts to obscure the paper trail corrupted the 2016 election by preventing voters from learning about a story that might have informed their vote.