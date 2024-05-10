Two new Lord Of The Rings movies heading to theatres

LOS ANGELES - A fresh installment in the Lord Of The Rings movie series, one of the biggest film franchises of all time, is scheduled to debut in theatres in 2026.

It is one of two new Lord Of The Rings films announced by Warner Bros Discovery chief executive officer David Zaslav on May 9.

Actor Andy Serkis will reprise his role of Gollum and will direct the first of the two films, which has a working title of Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum.”

Peter Jackson, who directed the Lord Of The Rings trilogy two decades ago followed by three Hobbit movies, will serve as a producer of the new films.

The movies are based on books written by JRR Tolkien and set in the fictional land of Middle-earth inhabited by humans, elves, dwarves, and hobbits.

The prior movies in the franchise have earned nearly US$6 billion (S$8.1 billion) combined at global box offices. The 2003 movie, Return Of The King, won 11 Oscars including best picture.

A previously announced animated Lord Of The Rings film, called The War Of The Rohirrim, is set for release in theatres in December 2024. REUTERS