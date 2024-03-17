While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 17

SpaceX building spy satellite network for US intel agency
SpaceX is building a network of hundreds of spy satellites under a classified contract with a US intelligence agency, five sources familiar with the programme said, demonstrating deepening ties between billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s space company and national security agencies.
The network is being built by SpaceX’s Starshield business unit under a US$1.8 billion (S$2.4 billion) contract signed in 2021 with the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), an intelligence agency that manages spy satellites, the sources said.
The plans show the extent of SpaceX’s involvement in US intelligence and military projects and illustrate a deeper Pentagon investment into vast, low-Earth orbiting satellite systems aimed at supporting ground forces.
If successful, the sources said the programme would significantly advance the ability of the US government and military to quickly spot potential targets almost anywhere on the globe.
Indian Navy seizes ship from Somali pirates
Indian naval forces including special commandos seized a cargo vessel that had been hijacked by Somali pirates, rescuing 17 crew members, a spokesperson for the navy said on March 16.
The navy said in a post on social media platform X that all 35 pirates aboard the ship, the Maltese-flagged bulk cargo vessel Ruen, had surrendered, and the ship had been checked for the presence of illegal arms, ammunition and contraband.
The Ruen had been hijacked in 2023 and the navy said it had intercepted the vessel on March 15.
Police in standoff with suspect in two fatal US shootings
An “extremely dangerous” suspect armed with an assault rifle was holed up in a New Jersey home on March 16, authorities said, as police negotiators tried to coax him out after he allegedly killed three family members in two earlier shootings.
Police had tracked 26-year-old Andre Gordon to the three-story house after a trail of violence that set off shelter-in-place orders in two states.
“Andre, get away from the windows. We know you’re inside, if you’d like to surrender, dial 911 now,” police said over a loudspeaker. “You’re a young man, you have too much to live for.”
Two injured in BBQ eatery blast in eastern China
Two people were injured on March 16 after a powerful blast at a barbecue shop in the eastern Chinese city of Huaian, local authorities said, the latest incident to spur calls for better restaurant-safety checks across the country.
Videos online posted by state media showed that the blast that occurred at 4.20pm local time (4.20pm Singapore time) ripped off the facade of the eatery’s building, sending big black plumes of smoke into the air and spraying glass shards across the street.
The two people who were injured were sent to hospital and the cause of the blast was being investigated, Huaian authorities said on their social media account.
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open
World number one Novak Djokovic withdrew from next week’s ATP-WTA Miami Open on March 16 in the wake of his shock exit at Indian Wells.
The 36-year-old Serbian star said in a statement on social media he had opted to skip Miami for scheduling reasons.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion returned to play the early season US hardcourt swing at Indian Wells in California, only to suffer a shock third-round exit on March 11 to lowly ranked Italian Luca Nardi.