Police in standoff with suspect in two fatal US shootings

TRENTON, United States - An “extremely dangerous” suspect armed with an assault rifle was holed up in a New Jersey home on March 16, authorities said, as police negotiators tried to coax him out after he allegedly killed three family members in two earlier shootings.

Police had tracked 26-year-old Andre Gordon to the three-story house after a trail of violence that set off shelter-in-place orders in two states.

“Andre, get away from the windows. We know you’re inside, if you’d like to surrender, dial 911 now,” police said over a loudspeaker. “You’re a young man, you have too much to live for.”

Authorities said Gordon, who is believed to be homeless, began the day by carjacking a vehicle in Trenton before driving some 60km to the northern Philadelphia suburb of Levittown.

There, police said, the suspect killed two people – identified as his 52-year-old stepmother and his 13-year-old sister.

Three others in the house, including a minor, managed to hide “as he went through the house searching for them,” Bucks County, Pennsylvania district attorney Jennifer Schorn said in a briefing.

The suspect then drove to a nearby residence where he broke in before shooting and killing a 25-year-old woman – who Schorn said was the mother of his two children – before bludgeoning her mother with the butt of his rifle. She was expected to recover.