Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open

MIAMI - World number one Novak Djokovic withdrew from next week’s ATP-WTA Miami Open on March 16 in the wake of his shock exit at Indian Wells.

The 36-year-old Serbian star said in a statement on social media he had opted to skip Miami for scheduling reasons.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be playing the @MiamiOpen this year,” Djokovic announced on X, formerly Twitter.

“At this stage of my career, I’m balancing my private and professional schedule. I’m sorry that I won’t experience some of the best and most passionate fans in the world.

“I’m looking fw competing in MI in future!”