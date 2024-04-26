While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 26

US, allies aim to help Ukraine bolster defences after aid gap

The US hopes its new deliveries of weaponry will help Ukraine rebuild defences and refit its forces as it recovers from a gap in US assistance, but it does not expect Kyiv to launch large-scale offensive operations against Russian forces in the near term, a US defence official said on April 25.

The US will on April 26 host a virtual meeting of Ukraine international aid donors, days after Congress emerged from a half-year of deadlock to approve a US$61 billion (S$80 billion) aid package for Ukraine. President Joe Biden’s administration quickly announced US$1 billion in artillery, air defences and other hardware would soon be heading to Ukrainian front lines.

The influx of weapons could improve Kyiv’s chances of averting a major Russian breakthrough in the east, just over two years since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion, military analysts say.

But it remains unclear how much pressure Kyiv can apply on Russia after months of rationing artillery as its stocks ran low. Kyiv also faces manpower shortages on the battlefield and questions linger over the strength of its fortifications along a sprawling, 1,000km front line.

READ MORE HERE

Weinstein conviction overturned by top New York court