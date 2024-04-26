While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 26

US, allies aim to help Ukraine bolster defences after aid gap
The US hopes its new deliveries of weaponry will help Ukraine rebuild defences and refit its forces as it recovers from a gap in US assistance, but it does not expect Kyiv to launch large-scale offensive operations against Russian forces in the near term, a US defence official said on April 25.
The US will on April 26 host a virtual meeting of Ukraine international aid donors, days after Congress emerged from a half-year of deadlock to approve a US$61 billion (S$80 billion) aid package for Ukraine. President Joe Biden’s administration quickly announced US$1 billion in artillery, air defences and other hardware would soon be heading to Ukrainian front lines.
The influx of weapons could improve Kyiv’s chances of averting a major Russian breakthrough in the east, just over two years since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion, military analysts say.
But it remains unclear how much pressure Kyiv can apply on Russia after months of rationing artillery as its stocks ran low. Kyiv also faces manpower shortages on the battlefield and questions linger over the strength of its fortifications along a sprawling, 1,000km front line.
Weinstein conviction overturned by top New York court
Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 conviction for sexual assault and rape was overturned on April 25 by New York’s highest court, reopening the landmark case that launched the #MeToo movement and highlighting the challenges of holding powerful men accountable.
In a 4-3 decision, the state’s Court of Appeals said the trial judge had made a mistake by letting prosecutors introduce testimony from women who claimed that Weinstein assaulted them, even though they were not part of the charges he faced.
The appeals court also said the trial judge compounded the error by letting Weinstein be cross-examined in a way that portrayed him in a “highly prejudicial” light.
#SaveToomaj: Iran urged to spare rapper after death sentence
Iranian authorities on April 25 faced pressure to release and clear a prominent rapper sentenced to death in a verdict supporters say is merely revenge for his music backing anti-government protests.
Toomaj Salehi, 33, one of the best-known figures arrested in a crackdown on protests that began in 2022, risks being hanged after the conviction on the syariah charge of “corruption on Earth” by a Revolutionary Court.
The verdict, which can still be appealed, stunned activists as the lower court disregarded a move by the supreme court to overturn a prison sentence Salehi had been given on the same charge.
Slot ‘confident’ of Liverpool job as negotiations take place
Feyenoord boss Arne Slot said on April 25 that his club and Liverpool are in negotiations for him to succeed Jurgen Klopp as manager of the Premier League giants and he was “confident” the outcome “will become clear in the coming days”.
“The only thing I can say about it is that the clubs are in negotiations,” Slot told ESPN.
“It seems clear to me that I would like to go to Liverpool. Now, I’m waiting to see whether the clubs reach an agreement. I’m very confident in that.”
Nadal begins Madrid farewell with victory over teen Blanch
Rafael Nadal breezed to a straight sets victory over 16-year-old Darwin Blanch to reach the Madrid Open second round on April 25, as he began his farewell appearance in the Spanish capital.
The 37-year-old said this week he was not fully fit but demolished his American opponent 6-1, 6-0 in one hour and three minutes as he continues his comeback from injury.
Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, is expecting 2024 to be his final season in tennis and this his last appearance at the Madrid Open.