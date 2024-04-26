Rafael Nadal begins Madrid farewell with victory over teen Darwin Blanch

MADRID - Rafael Nadal breezed to a straight sets victory over 16-year-old Darwin Blanch to reach the Madrid Open second round on April 25, as he began his farewell appearance in the Spanish capital.

The 37-year-old said this week he was not fully fit but demolished his American opponent 6-1, 6-0 in one hour and three minutes as he continues his comeback from injury.

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, is expecting 2024 to be his final season in tennis and this his last appearance at the Madrid Open.

He made his first competitive appearance since January at the Barcelona Open last week, where he was defeated in the second round by Alex de Minaur.

The Australian will be Nadal’s second round opponent in Madrid too as the Spaniard tries to find form and fitness ahead of Rome and then the French Open, where he is the record 14-time winner.

“I am hoping to do as well as possible and I hope to be competitive against De Minaur,” said Nadal.

“For me, it has always been a pleasure to play in front of you all... the support I’ve received here since the first time I played is hard to compare to anywhere else, so I can only say thank you.”