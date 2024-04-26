Feyenoord’s Arne Slot ‘confident’ of Liverpool job as negotiations take place

PARIS - Feyenoord boss Arne Slot said on April 25 that his club and Liverpool are in negotiations for him to succeed Jurgen Klopp as manager of the Premier League giants and he was “confident” the outcome “will become clear in the coming days”.

“The only thing I can say about it is that the clubs are in negotiations,” Slot told ESPN.

“It seems clear to me that I would like to go to Liverpool. Now, I’m waiting to see whether the clubs reach an agreement. I’m very confident in that.”

ESPN said that one of the matters being discussed for the release of the 45-year-old is compensation with the Dutch club demanding around 10.5 million euros (S$15 million)

“The clubs have to do their job,” said Slot. “And then I’m waiting. I have to respect that. It will undoubtedly become clear in the coming days.”

Bayer Leverkusen boss and former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso had been the favourite to succeed Klopp who has been in charge at Anfield for nine years. However, Alonso has committed to staying at Leverkusen after leading them to a first-ever Bundesliga title.

Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim was also linked with the Liverpool vacancy but has reportedly held talks with West Ham about replacing David Moyes next season.