SaveToomaj: Iran urged to spare rapper after 'grotesque' verdict

PARIS - Iranian authorities on April 25 faced pressure to release and clear a prominent rapper sentenced to death in a verdict supporters say is merely revenge for his music backing anti-government protests.

Toomaj Salehi, 33, one of the best-known figures arrested in a crackdown on protests that began in 2022, risks being hanged after the conviction on the syariah charge of “corruption on Earth” by a Revolutionary Court.

The verdict, which can still be appealed, stunned activists as the lower court disregarded a move by the supreme court to overturn a prison sentence Salehi had been given on the same charge.

“This grotesque manipulation of the judicial process aims to silence dissent,” said Mr Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the New York-based Centre for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI).

“Toomaj’s imprisonment stems from his vocal advocacy against state oppression.”

Supporters used the hashtag #SaveToomaj on social media in a bid to create momentum for an international campaign for his life to be spared.

“This is devastating news and we must all be outraged and do everything in our power to #SaveToomaj. He is a national hero and treasure,” Iran-born British actor Nazanin Boniadi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.