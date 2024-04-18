While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 18

US Senate ends impeachment of Biden’s top border official
The Democratic-majority US Senate on April 17 dismissed both impeachment charges against President Joe Biden’s top border official, bring a swift end to an effort that House of Representatives Republicans launched months ago.
In a series of partisan votes, the Senate dismissed the charges accusing Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of not enforcing US border laws and lying to Congress.
Mr Mayorkas denied both charges.
Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer engineered the outcome that protected Mr Mayorkas from losing his Cabinet-level job by averting a trial in which senators were sworn-in to judge the case.
Biden targets ‘cheating’ China on trip to US steel heartland
US President Joe Biden called for a hike in steel tariffs on “cheating” China on April 17, as he courted blue-collar voters on an election campaign trip to the battleground state of Pennsylvania.
“I stand by you, the American steel worker,” Mr Biden said to cheers as he unveiled the latest in a series of protectionist measures in a speech to the United Steelworkers union in Pittsburgh.
Democrat Mr Biden was on the second day of a three-day swing through Pennsylvania as he competes with Republican rival Donald Trump for working- and middle-class votes ahead of November’s election.
Russian missile barrage on Ukraine city kills 17
Three Russian cruise missiles crashed into the centre of the historic Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on April 17, killing 17 people and wounding dozens, officials said, as the country pleaded for more military supplies from its allies.
Pools of blood formed on the street at the scene of one strike where rescuers searched for survivors in the rubble and carried away the wounded on stretchers, official images showed.
Buildings and cars across the centre of the northern city were destroyed in the strike.
Woman wheels corpse into bank to sign off on $4,400 loan
A woman in Brazil was arrested on April 16 after she allegedly brought a dead man to a bank to sign off on a 17,000 reais (S$4,400) loan, according to Brazilian media.
Ms Erika de Souza Vieira Nunes was arrested over taking the body of 68-year-old Paulo Roberto Braga in a wheelchair to a bank branch in Bangu, a neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian newspaper O Globo reported.
A video of Ms Nunes trying to make the transaction, filmed by a bank employee who sensed something was amiss, made the rounds on social media after her arrest.
Nadal’s Barcelona comeback ends in second-round defeat
Rafael Nadal said the upcoming French Open will be the moment to “give everything and die” on the court after his comeback from injury in Barcelona was curtailed by Alex de Minaur on April 17.
The 22-time Grand Slam title winner, back playing this week after three months on the sidelines, battled well but eventually crumbled 7-5, 6-1 against the world number 11 from Australia in the second round.
Nadal, 37, who missed virtually all of the 2023 season, is hoping to compete at the French Open in May where he is the record 14-time champion.