While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 18

US Senate ends impeachment of Biden’s top border official

The Democratic-majority US Senate on April 17 dismissed both impeachment charges against President Joe Biden’s top border official, bring a swift end to an effort that House of Representatives Republicans launched months ago.

In a series of partisan votes, the Senate dismissed the charges accusing Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of not enforcing US border laws and lying to Congress.

Mr Mayorkas denied both charges.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer engineered the outcome that protected Mr Mayorkas from losing his Cabinet-level job by averting a trial in which senators were sworn-in to judge the case.

