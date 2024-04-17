Woman wheels corpse into Brazil bank to sign for loan

Erika Vieira Nunes wheeled a cadaver into a Rio bank and told the teller the man wanted a loan for 17,000 reais (S$4,000), security camera video showed. SCREENSHOT: X/@JORNALODIA
Updated
Apr 17, 2024, 11:48 PM
Published
Apr 17, 2024, 11:30 PM

RIO DE JANEIRO - A woman took a 68-year-old man in a wheelchair into a bank branch and tried to get him to sign for a loan, but he had been dead for hours, Brazilian police said on April 17.

Erika Vieira Nunes wheeled the cadaver into the bank in a Rio suburb on April 16 and told the teller the man wanted a loan for 17,000 reais (S$4,000), security camera video showed.

She held a pen and moved his hand forward to no response.

"Uncle, are you listening? You need to sign," she said, according to the security video, suggesting she sign for him.

"He doesn't say anything, that's just how he is," she said, adding, "If you're not okay, I'm going to take you to the hospital."

Bank staff became suspicious as the man's head kept falling back and they called the police who arrested the woman on the spot and charged her with fraud.

The corpse was taken to the morgue. REUTERS

