Russian attack kills people in Ukraine's Chernihiv, hits infrastructure, governor says

KYIV - A Russian missile attack killed and injured residents and damaged social infrastructure in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Wednesday, regional governor Vyacheslav Chaus said.

"The enemy hit with three missiles almost in the city centre. There are victims among civilians and many injured," Chaus said in a video as sirens blared in the background.

He said on the Telegram messaging app that emergency services and medics were working on the site of the strike in the historic city, about 150 km (93 miles) from the capital Kyiv.

No further details were immediately available.

Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, on Wednesday reiterated Kyiv's plea for more air defence.

In recent weeks Russia has intensified its drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, targeting the country's power sector and other critical infrastructure. REUTERS