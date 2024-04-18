Biden targets 'cheating' China on trip to US steel heartland

PITTSBURGH - US President Joe Biden called for a hike in steel tariffs on “cheating” China on April 17, as he courted blue-collar voters on an election campaign trip to the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

“I stand by you, the American steel worker,” Mr Biden said to cheers as he unveiled the latest in a series of protectionist measures in a speech to the United Steelworkers union in Pittsburgh.

Democrat Mr Biden was on the second day of a three-day swing through Pennsylvania as he competes with Republican rival Donald Trump for working- and middle-class votes ahead of November’s election.

Mr Biden, who narrowly won Pennsylvania from Trump in 2020 and has made more campaign visits there than in any other state, called for a tripling in tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports.

“China’s steel companies don’t need to worry about making a profit because the Chinese government is subsidising them so heavily,” the 81-year-old Mr Biden said.

“They’re not competing, they’re cheating. They’re cheating and we’ve seen the damage here in America.”

Mr Biden won the coveted backing in March of the union, and has opposed a bid by Japan’s Nippon Steel to take over the Pittsburgh-based firm US Steel in a further attempt to woo the union.

He repeated his vow on April 17 to torpedo the Japanese takeover of the “iconic American company”.

“American-owned, American-operated by American union steelworkers, the best in the world – and that’s going to happen, I promise,” he said.

Beijing reacted furiously after Washington said it was also launching a probe into Chinese shipbuilding following a complaint by unions, including United Steelworkers.

Mr Biden insisted, however, that he was not seeking a showdown with China.

“No trade war,” Mr Biden earlier said, when asked by reporters about the Chinese tariffs during a stop at a coffee shop in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

On the first day of the trip on April 15, he stopped by his childhood home in Scranton while taking aim at Trump as an elitist billionaire, as the tycoon languished in a New York courtroom as part of his hush money trial.