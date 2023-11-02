With eye on China, new Bills in US Congress would expand relations with Asean

WASHINGTON – As part of calculated moves to further institutionalise and broaden US-Asean relations, two bipartisan, bicameral Bills were introduced in the House on Thursday by Congressman Joaquin Castro, a Democrat from Texas.

The Bills, co-sponsored by Republican Congressman from California Darrell Issa, are the US-Asean Centre Act and the South-east Asia Partnership Expansion Act.

The congressmen hope they will become law by the end of 2023.

The first would set up a US-Asean Centre in America, to focus on strengthening trade, investment, and people-to-people relationships.

The second would allow the US Department of Defence to expand an existing pilot programme on cyber security focusing on Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia to cover Malaysia and the Philippines. It would expand US partnerships in cyber security training and practices, improving partners’ capability, capacity, and infrastructure to protect against foreign cyberattacks.

Establishing a US-Asean Centre in the US follows from a decision made at the US-Asean Summit in Jakarta in September, attended by US Vice-President Kamala Harris.

However, to move forward with establishing the centre, it needs official authorisation from Congress, which this Bill would provide.

“For decades, US lawmakers from both political parties have recognised the importance of a strong relationship with Asean for Indo-Pacific security and prosperity,” Mr Castro told The Straits Times.

“My US-Asean Centre Act will kickstart new efforts to expand US-Asean cooperation and deepen trade and trust between our regions,” he said.

Congressman Issa told ST: “As a bloc of key trading partners, security relationships, and emerging markets, Asean is fundamentally important to America’s national interest – and at a critical juncture in our vital competition with China.”

“We know the United States must look for new avenues to deepen ties with allies and partners, and extending and broadening our cooperation on cyber defence represents a sound strategy that can deliver key and lasting benefits,” he said.

“As China continues to explore ways to exploit cyber vulnerability around the world, this is an ideal time to help provide our partners with the tools they need to safeguard their networks and their data.”

On the South-east Asia Partnership Expansion Act, Mr Castro said: “As the world confronts new threats and opportunities in cyberspace, cooperation between the US and Asean nations can improve cyber security and system resilience in our regions and across the world.”

“The Act will build on the success of the US Department of Defence’s existing pilot programme and create new opportunities to strengthen our relationships in South-east Asia,” he added.

The Bill would also extend authorisation for the existing pilot programme, which would otherwise cease in December 2024, through December 2029.

The cyber security Bill is being backed in the Senate by Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth.

Separately, at an event on Wednesday evening in Washington hosted by the US-Asean Business Council, Senator Duckworth, a Bangkok-born war veteran, said the US had been taking its strong relations with South-east Asia somewhat for granted – but is now upping its game. She was speaking to business executives and Asean diplomats.

This realisation began with the Covid-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions, she said, which exposed the over-reliance of the US on one country, the People’s Republic of China.

The US began to look around for alternatives, and “Asean is the place to go”, she said.

“South-east Asia is perfect for friend-shoring” she said, a term meaning shifting supply chains to friendly countries.

“We have two long-term treaty allies, the Philippines and Thailand. We have other friends in the region. We have countries that want us to be more present in the region – not necessarily militarily, but be present,” she said.

“There are so many opportunities there that are going to be good for both the Asean nations and the US, economically,” she added. “We need to support Asean and be there and be present and engaged, and I think you’re starting to see more of that.”

“On the legislative side, we continue to pass legislation that favours the relationship, and on the executive side, continuing to engage…with an organisation like Asean is critically important.”