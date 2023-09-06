China’s premier urges Asean to oppose new Cold War, US V-P pledges enduring commitment to region

JAKARTA – Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday rode on Indonesia’s first high-speed rail that was financed by a loan from Beijing, after earlier commending how Asean and China had maintained open markets for mutual benefit and cooperation.

The US$7.3 billion (S$10 billion) railway is one of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects. Following delays due to various factors including the Covid-19 pandemic, the 142km railway connecting Jakarta to the city of Bandung is now scheduled to commence operations on Oct 1.

At the Asean-China Summit earlier, Mr Li hailed the new opportunities created for both sides through “a steady stream” of BRI projects, and the “solid progress” in building the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a major trade and logistics passage established jointly by China and Asean.

He also noted that China and Asean have been each other’s top trading partners in the past three years, with the two-way trade volume reaching over US$970 billion in 2022, double from a decade ago.

“China and Asean see each other’s development as important opportunities, and we have kept markets open to each other,” he said.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo had opened the Asean-China Summit, acknowledging China’s role as Asean’s comprehensive strategic partner.

He also lauded its accession to Asean’s Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in South-east Asia (TAC) 20 years ago. The TAC governs interstate relations in the South-east Asia region and beyond.

On top of such mutually beneficial cooperation, trust needs to be built and maintained by all parties, Mr Widodo stressed.

“One of (the ways to ensure trust) is by respecting international law. Trust and concrete cooperation can be a positive force for stability and regional peace,” he said, without mentioning any particular issue.

The joint summit gave Asean leaders the opportunity to discuss speeding up negotiations on the code of conduct to govern the waters of the South China Sea with China.

Overlapping territorial claims in the waterway by China, Taiwan and four Asean states – Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam – continue to pose challenges for the regional bloc.

A new Chinese map issued recently claiming sovereignty over a larger area has irked several Asean nations.

Making his address after Mr Jokowi’s, the Chinese Premier stressed that China and Asean have maintained close exchanges and communication, respected each other’s development path and accommodated each other’s major concerns “no matter how the international situation evolves”.