Asean concerned over US-China relationship as tensions could stoke flashpoints: PM Lee

JAKARTA - South-east Asia is watching the trajectory of the United States-China relationship with great concern, as tensions between the two countries could easily stoke existing flashpoints in the region, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Wednesday.

Should this happen, the peace, prosperity and stability that Asean has enjoyed for decades could be undermined, PM Lee warned.

Speaking during a meeting between bloc leaders and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, PM Lee said it was crucial for both China and the US to continue talking to each other, build strategic trust at all levels, and strive for greater cooperation.

“Both the US and China need to show leadership to address a whole range of global issues affecting all of us,” he said.

Asean leaders are in the capital of Indonesia for the 43rd Asean Summit and related meetings, where they will also have talks with external partners.

PM Lee said that Asean and China have forged close bonds of friendship over the past three decades.

“As we look ahead to the next phase of our comprehensive strategic partnership, I am confident that we will build an even stronger Asean-China relationship based on mutual trust and respect,” he said.

PM Lee suggested two areas in which Asean and China can more closely cooperate, to build upon their upgraded relations brought about through the comprehensive strategic partnership in 2021.

The first is connectivity, where both sides should further liberalise the Asean-China Air Transport Agreement, he said, as this would further encourage people-to people-exchanges.

The second is the digital economy, he added, in which more should be done to allow cross-border transactions to take place seamlessly and sustainably.

Such efforts support the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), said PM Lee.

The AOIP lays out the bloc’s common position on regional cooperation, security and prosperity, as well as its stance on not taking sides with any major powers competing for influence in the region.

By supporting this initiative, trust and confidence to address challenging issues can be built, said PM Lee, offering as an example the disputes in the South China Sea.

The waterway has overlapping territorial claims by China, Taiwan and four Asean states – Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Recently, tensions have also simmered over China’s new national map featuring a 10-dash line that includes the waters off the South-east Asian nations’ coasts as well as part of the north-east of India, triggering objections from several sides.