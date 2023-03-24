US House passes Partner with Asean Act

WASHINGTON - The US House of Representatives on Thursday afternoon passed the Partner with Asean Act - which would authorise Asean to be designated as an international organisation with diplomatic privileges and immunities.

This would put Asean on par with the European Union and the African Union.

The United States typically extends automatic privileges and immunities to international organisations to which it belongs, but a special act of Congress is needed to extend recognition to international organisations with which it is not a member – in this case Asean.

“Partner” is an acronym for “providing appropriate recognition and treatment needed to enhance relations”.

The Senate will now need to pass the House version, or its own version – and if there are differences they would be reconciled. But there are very minor differences between the two.

The Partners with Asean Act is authored by Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro and California Congresswoman Young Kim.

Mr Castro is founder and co-chair of the bipartisan Asean Caucus and a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, where he is on the Subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific.

Congresswoman Young Kim is the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific.

“Today’s swift passage of the Partner with Asean Act demonstrates the deep bipartisan commitment to a strong US-Asean relationship,” said Mr Castro.

“The United States was the first non-Asean nation to appoint an Ambassador to Asean, and Congress has long recognised Asean’s role in Indo-Pacific stability and prosperity. Providing routine diplomatic privileges and immunities to Asean is an important step to underscore our recognition of Asean centrality and explore new areas of cooperation. I thank Chair Kim for her partnership on this Bill and look forward to working with the Senate to move our legislation to President Biden’s desk.”