White House deputy press secretary has Covid-19, Biden not close contact

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who was on a trip with US President Joe Biden to Europe, said on Sunday (March 27) that she had tested positive for Covid-19 but is not considered to have been in close contact with him.

"I last saw the President during a socially distanced meeting yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance," she said in a statement.

It did not say when Biden’s last negative test was conducted.

Last week, Press Secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jean-Pierre said she was vaccinated, only experiencing mild symptoms, and in line with White House protocols would return to work in-person after a five-day isolation period and a negative test.