White House deputy press secretary has Covid-19, Biden not close contact

Ms Karine Jean-Pierre is not considered to have been in close contact with US President Joe Biden. PHOTO: KARINE JEAN-PIERRE/FACEBOOK
Updated
Published
24 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who was on a trip with US President Joe Biden to Europe, said on Sunday (March 27) that she had tested positive for Covid-19 but is not considered to have been in close contact with him.

"I last saw the President during a socially distanced meeting yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance," she said in a statement.

It did not say when Biden’s last negative test was conducted.

Last week, Press Secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for the coronavirus. 

Jean-Pierre said she was vaccinated, only experiencing mild symptoms, and in line with White House protocols would return to work in-person after a five-day isolation period and a negative test.

 

More On This Topic
Husband of US V-P Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid-19
Former US president Obama tests positive for Covid-19
Related Stories
S'pore eases Covid-19 rules: All you need to know
askST: What do we know about the Covid-19 BA.2 Omicron sub-variant?
A tale of three cities: How Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong fight Covid-19
US top expert Fauci predicts rise in Covid-19 cases in country
Europe is getting caught by a Covid-19 resurgence after rushed easing of restrictions
WHO on anniversary of Covid-19 pandemic declaration: We warned you earlier
Will we need more booster shots? What's known so far about 'Deltacron'?
Why do some people never get Covid-19?
What not to eat when you are down with Covid-19
Covid-19 pandemic: What's next for the world?

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top