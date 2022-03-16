Husband of US V-P Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid-19

US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is pictured during a tour of the Denver Mint, in Denver, Colorado, on March 11, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON (REUTERS, AFP) - US Vice-President Kamala Harris' husband, Douglas Emhoff, tested positive on Tuesday (March 15) for Covid-19, the White House said in a statement.

Harris tested negative for the virus, but chose to cancel her planned appearance at a White House event on Tuesday evening celebrating Women’s History Month.

The news was the latest sign that the coronavirus continues to spread, even among some of the most carefully shielded members of the Washington elite.

Harris’ deputy press secretary, Sabrina Singh, said that the “vice-president tested negative for Covid-19 and will continue to test”.

Emhoff, an attorney, is the first to hold the second gentleman title after his wife became the first woman ever to win the US vice-presidency.

President Joe Biden later told the audience at the White House event that Harris “chose not to take a chance” and “out of an abundance of caution she chose not to join us today”.

However, he said that Emhoff “is fine.”

