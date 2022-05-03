What would the end of Roe mean for Americans? Five key questions

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The US Supreme Court's leaked draft decision to end the nationwide right to abortion would be one of the most explosive domestic political developments in a generation if it holds - upending the crucial midterm elections and bringing far-reaching implications for millions of Americans.

The final opinion - expected in the coming weeks - would be the culmination of almost 50 years of activism around the argument that Roe versus Wade, the 1973 landmark ruling guaranteeing federal protection of abortion rights, was wrongly decided.

Where are we now?

Several states have already enacted punitive restrictions on abortion, led by a ban in Texas after about six weeks of pregnancy. Kentucky, Florida, Idaho and Arizona all have passed slightly more lenient curbs, allowing abortion until 15 weeks.

Oklahoma's total ban - outlawing all terminations except when the mother's life is in danger - would go into effect after the Supreme Court's final ruling.

Polling on abortion is split, generally showing around a quarter of Americans believe it should be legal in all cases and another quarter think it should be allowed in most.

A quarter believe abortion should be illegal in most cases, and a much smaller proportion - somewhere around 10 to 15 per cent - believe it should be illegal in all cases.

A CNN poll in January found that 69 per cent of respondents were against doing away with Roe while 30 per cent were in favour.

What would change?

Overturning Roe would curb access to terminations in many areas across the country, leaving states to set their own restrictions if they so choose.

In at least 13 states, abortion would immediately become illegal, while others have bans on the books from before the 1973 landmark ruling that could be re-enacted.

Planned Parenthood, the leading US reproductive rights group, has said 26 states could enact some type of abortion restrictions.

The Myers Abortion Facility Database says the average American would have to travel around 125 miles (200km) to reach the nearest legal abortion clinic - but the figure goes up to 666 miles in Louisiana.

The leaked decision would give states clearance to ban abortions even in the case of rape or incest, a proposition most Americans believe is too extreme.

Impact on the midterm elections?

Abortion animates supporters in both parties and the leak immediately upended November's midterm elections, where it will be a major topic for debate for the rest of the campaign.

President Joe Biden said in a statement on Tuesday (May 3) that overturning Roe would oblige "our nation's elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman's right to choose.

"And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November."