Reactions to report on US Supreme Court's draft abortion decision

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - A leaked initial draft majority opinion suggests the United States Supreme Court is poised to overturn the Roe versus Wade decision that legalised abortion nationwide, Politico reported on Monday (April 2).

The unprecedented leak stunned Washington. It holds the potential to reshape the political landscape ahead of US midterm elections in November.

Here are some reactions to the report:

Independent US Senator Bernie Sanders

"Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW. And if there aren't 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not, we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes."

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton

"This decision is a direct assault on the dignity, rights, & lives of women, not to mention decades of settled law. It will kill and subjugate women even as a vast majority of Americans think abortion should be legal. What an utter disgrace."

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren

"An extremist Supreme Court is poised to overturn #RoeVWade and impose its far-right, unpopular views on the entire country. It's time for the millions who support the Constitution and abortion rights to stand up and make their voices heard. We're not going back - not ever."

Republican Texas attorney general Ken Paxton

"I hope that SCOTUS returns the question of abortion where it belongs: The States. This is why I led a 24-state coalition in support of MS's law banning them after 15 wks. I'll con't to ensure that TX protects the unborn & pray for the end of abortion across our nation."

Republican Senator Tom Cotton

"The Supreme Court & the DOJ must get to the bottom of this leak immediately using every investigative tool necessary. In the meantime, Roe was egregiously wrong from the beginning & I pray the Court follows the Constitution & allows the states to once again protect unborn life."

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar

"If nothing can get done in Washington because of Republican obstructionism, then the American people and women are going to have to vote and people who believe in choice are going to have to vote like they never voted before, because that's the only way we can change this."

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

"As we've warned, SCOTUS isn't just coming for abortion - they're coming for the right to privacy Roe rests on, which includes gay marriage + civil rights. Manchin is blocking Congress codifying Roe. House has seemingly forgotten about Clarence Thomas. These 2 points must change."