Texans forced to travel out of state, wait weeks for abortions

SHREVEPORT, United States (AFP) - In a small Louisiana clinic, a five-hour drive from her home in the neighbouring state of Texas, Shayla waits for her long-sought appointment to receive an abortion.

"I've been trying basically since six weeks," she told AFP, explaining that she's now in her thirteenth week of pregnancy.

On September 1, 2021, one of the most restrictive anti-abortion laws in the United States came into force in Texas, banning all abortions from the moment a heartbeat can be detected in the womb, or about six weeks into a pregnancy.

Texas is the second-largest state in the country by population, with around 30 million residents.

Clinics in surrounding states quickly became inundated with patients seeking abortions, leading to longer wait times for the procedure.

Planned Parenthood, a group which advocates for abortion rights and operates health clinics across the country, reported in February an 800 per cent increase in patients from Texas visiting surveyed abortion clinics in Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Colorado and Missouri.

In Planned Parenthood's own clinics in Oklahoma, the increase was closer to 2,500 per cent.

"Once a woman has decided that she can't continue the pregnancy, delaying care for the pregnancy termination is cruel," says Kathaleen Pittman, an administrator at the Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, Louisiana - where Shayla awaits her procedure.

A stressful wait

"We see a lot of tears, a lot of women who are feeling very desperate," adds Pittman.

"For most women, we have to tell them anything you do to try to harm the pregnancy (by yourself) is certainly going to harm you more."

On this April morning, there is a steady line of patients: some are from in-state, others from Texas or Mississippi, and many are accompanied by someone responsible for driving them home after their abortion - and sometimes for watching their kids during the procedure.

Behind the receptionists' window, the phone rings constantly.