Florida governor signs 15-week abortion ban into law

MIAMI (REUTERS) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday (April 14) signed into law a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a restriction the US Supreme Court could soon declare to be constitutional when it finishes reviewing a similar Mississippi ban this spring.

Florida's law, which is due to go into effect July 1, will significantly reduce access to late-term abortions for women across the US Southeast if it is not stopped in court.

Women across the region travel hundreds of miles to end pregnancies in Florida because of stricter abortion laws in surrounding states.

The state currently permits abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

"This will represent the most significant protections for life that have been enacted in this state in a generation," DeSantis said at a news conference before signing the Bill.

The new measure makes exceptions to the 15-week restriction only in cases when the mother is at risk of death or "irreversible physical impairment," or if the foetus has a fatal abnormality. Republican state senators defeated an amendment that would have made exceptions for rape, incest and human trafficking.

"Nobody should be forced to travel hundreds or even thousands of miles for essential health care - but in signing this Bill, Governor DeSantis will be forcing Floridians seeking abortion to do just that," Planned Parenthood Action Fund president Alexis McGill Johnson said in a statement.

Republican-led states are rapidly passing anti-abortion legislation in 2022, with the anticipation that the US Supreme Court will reinstate a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi this spring. The court, with a 6-3 conservative majority, expressed openness to Mississippi's case during oral arguments in December.

The court's decision could overturn the 1973 Roe versus Wade precedent, which established the right to abortion before the fetus is viable, and pave the way for states to successfully pass stricter bans.