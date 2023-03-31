Donald Trump hit with criminal charges in New York, a first for a US ex-president

NEW YORK - Mr Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, two sources said on Thursday, becoming the first former US president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House.

The charges, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, could reshape the 2024 presidential race.

In a statement, Mr Trump said he was “completely innocent”. “This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history,” he said, providing no evidence.

Mr Trump previously said he would continue campaigning for the Republican Party’s nomination if charged with a crime.

The specific charges are not yet known and the indictment will likely be announced in the coming days, the New York Times reported.

His lawyers Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina said they will “vigorously fight” the charges. Ms Necheles said she did not know when Mr Trump would surrender.

Mr Trump will have to travel to Manhattan for fingerprinting and other processing at that point.

A law enforcement source, speaking on condition of anonymity, also confirmed the indictment.

Mr Bragg’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mr Trump, 76, sought re-election in 2020 but was defeated by Democrat Joe Biden.

Mr Trump has falsely claimed he lost to Mr Biden due to widespread voting fraud and has called the investigation that led to his indictment a “political witch hunt”.

Mr Bragg’s office last year won the criminal conviction of the businessman-turned-politician’s real estate company.

The Manhattan investigation is one of several legal challenges facing Mr Trump, and the charges could hurt his presidential comeback attempt.

Some 44 per cent of Republicans said he should drop out of the race if he is indicted, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released last week.

The grand jury convened by Mr Bragg in January began hearing evidence about Mr Trump’s role in the payment to Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election that he ended up winning.