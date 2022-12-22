Ukraine’s Zelensky gets Biden’s backing in long-haul war

WASHINGTON – Aid to Ukraine is not charity; it is an investment in democracy, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky told the United States Congress on Wednesday in an emotional speech invoking American battles against the Nazis in World War II, as he pressed for more assistance for his country’s war effort.

In his first trip out of Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February, Mr Zelensky was flown by a US military plane from Poland, and as he landed in Washington he already had an additional US$1.85 billion (S$2.5 billion) military aid package, including for the first time a Patriot surface-to-air anti-missile battery.