Ukraine’s Zelensky strikes defiant note against Russia in speech to US Congress

WASHINGTON - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress on Wednesday, aiming to persuade Republican lawmakers to continue to fund his country’s defence against Russia.

“It is a great honour for me to be at the US Congress and speak to you and all Americans. against all doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine did not fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking,” said Mr Zelensky.

“We defeated Russia in the battle for the minds of the world,” he said.

He thanked the US for its aid to his country thus far, and said the US aid is not charity, but an investment in global security.

“Your money is not charity, it’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way,” Mr Zelensky said during the address.

“This struggle will define in what world our children and grandchildren will live and then their children and grandchildren,” Mr Zelensky said.

“The world is too interconnected and interdependent to allow someone to stay aside and at the same time to feel safe when such a battle continues.”

Referencing former US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who served between 1933 and 1945, and efforts to liberate Europe from Nazi occupation, Mr Zelensky also appealed to Americans as they gathered with family for Christmas.

“Just like the brave American soldiers, which gave their lives and fought back Hitler’s forces during the Christmas of 1944, brave Ukrainian soldiers are doing the same...this Christmas,” he said.

The Battle of the Bulge began in December 1944 was Hitler’s final major attempt to push back Allied forces.

Poor weather hampered initial US efforts to halt the offensive, leading to fatalities and threatening to divide allies. Allied forces ultimately prevailed.

Mr Zelensky also vowed never to surrender to Russia.

“Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender,” Mr Zelensky said.