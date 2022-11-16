Trump’s 2024 presidential run: Who are his possible Republican challengers?

WASHINGTON - Former US President Donald Trump’s decision to run for the White House again in 2024 has potential rivals gearing up to take on a divisive Republican leader left bruised by his party’s midterm election losses.

Here is a look at his possible challengers for the Republican nomination:

Former President Donald Trump

Strategists and party leaders have said Mr Trump, 76, remains the odds-on favorite for the Republican nomination in 2024.

But the former president had a mixed record with the candidates he endorsed in the midterm elections and some blame him for Republicans’ failure to capture control of both houses of Congress.

Mr Trump’s candidacy comes as lawsuits over his alleged involvement in the Jan 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol and his business dealings continue to swirl around him.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis